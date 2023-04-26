Madhya Pradesh Video Revived As Crackdown On Muslims Offering Namaz In UP
Jabalpur SP Siddharth Bahuguna had earlier confirmed to BOOM that the incident took place during Eid processions in the city.
Claim
An old video has been revived on social media with a false claim that it shows Uttar Pradesh police cracking down heavily against Muslims and lathicharging them for offering namaz on the roads in the state. The video is being shared with a caption, "In Uttar Pradesh …. To establish and maintain peace in the society … No Namaj is allowed on the Roads …. When they disobeyed… police का डंडा पड़ा ….. तब …. had to run , leaving their shoes behind." (sic)
Fact
BOOM had debunked the same video when it was circulating with a similar false claim in 2021. We reached out to a shop named S. Deen Tailors in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city which can be noticed in the video and an employee named Irfan confirmed that Madhya Pradesh police lathicharged on worshippers following an Eid procession. An Indian Express report from October 20, 2021, mentioned that firecrackers and stones were hurled at police in Jabalpur on October 19, 2021, while devotees were gathering for prayers to mark Milad-un-Nabi. We also then reached out to Jabalpur SP Siddharth Bahuguna who confirmed the same about the video and informed that the police did the lathicharge because the crowd did not follow the route decided by the administration.
