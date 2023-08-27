Video Of Dancers Resurfaces As Chinese Robots' Performance
BOOM found that the traditional dance was performed by two dancers Sophia Salingaros and Isha Parupudi
Claim
A video of an Indian classical dance performance has resurfaced with a false claim that it shows Chinese robots dancing at a Disneyland in Shanghai. The video shows two female dancers performing an Indian traditional performance. It is being shared with the caption, "Watch this dance carefully. Dancing at Disneyland in Shanghai these two are not human dancers, But two robots made in China. The duration of the dance is only five minutes. But the waiting time to buy tickets to see this dance is 4 hours. Tickets to see this dance cost 499 yuan, which is equivalent to 75 dollars. Robots' facial expressions are so perfect that it's hard to distinguish them from real people. Artificial Intelligence for u."
Fact
BOOM had previously debunked this video when it was viral with similar false claims. We found a US-based dance group named Indian Raga, which frequently posts videos of their performances on YouTube and social media platforms. We saw the same performance viral on social media, featured on their YouTube handle where they identified both dancers as Sophia Salingaros and Isha Parupudi. The dance form was Bharatnatyam, based on the theme, "Vahana Alarippu in Ragamalika". We also found a glimpse of another performance of these dancers on the dance group's official Instagram handle.
