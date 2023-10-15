Israel-Hamas War: Old Video Falsely Shared As Palestinians Faking Death
BOOM found that the clip shows a group of youngsters who took out a mock funeral during the Coronavirus lockdown in 2020 in Jordan.
Claim
An old video of mock funeral has been shared falsely linking it to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine. The clip has been revived with a caption that states, "Watch this video carefully until the end.. Some Palestinians are seen carrying a small boy's body while chanting religious praises.. They've even granted an interview to Al Jazeera.. alleging that this boy fell victim to Israeli airstrikes.. However, in the end, as sirens blare, they abruptly leave the body behind and the seemingly lifeless boy suddenly gets up and runs away as well.. " We also received the same video on our WhatsApp tipline number (7700906588) with a request for verification.
Fact
BOOM had debunked the same video in 2021 when it went viral with a similar false claim. We performed a reverse image search and found an article by Arabic news website Youm7 published on March 24, 2020, featuring the same video. According to the news report, young Jordanians tried to get out of their homes and conducted the mock funeral to evade the strict Coronavirus lockdown in 2020. But when they heard sirens and noticed that the police approaching them, they left their friend who was posing as dead and fled from the spot. Abu-Dhabi based news portal 24.ae also published a report about the incident.
Do you always want to share the authentic news with your friends?