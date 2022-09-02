2011 Tsunami Video From Japan Revived As Recent Floods In Karachi
BOOM found that the video shows an aftermath of a tsunami that hit Japan's Ishinomaki in March, 2011.
Claim
An old video from Japan showing visuals of water gushing into an area and sweeping away parked vehicles has been revived with a false claim that the clip is a recent scene of the devastating floods in Karachi, Pakistan. The video is circulating on social media amidst the recent news of massive flooding in Pakistan that has affected thousands of lives. The video has been captioned as, "Karachi Pakistan Today". The video has also been edited to include the symbol of the Pak national flag.
Fact
BOOM had debunked the same viral video in August, 2020 when it was viral as visuals of a flood which happened in China. A reverse image search on one of the keyframes from the viral video led us to a video uploaded on YouTube on April 30, 2012. The description with the video stated that it was documented during the 2011 Japan Tsunami in Ishinomaki. We also noticed that the user credited it to a YouTube channel "Takuro Suzuki" who uploaded the video in December, 2011. The original uploader said that the video was from Miyagi area. We then geolocated the same on Google Maps and was also able to confirm that the video was shot at Ishinomaki City, Miyagi Prefecture.
