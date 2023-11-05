A video of a large procession in front of a mosque has recently been revived with a false claim that it shows a recent protest by Hindus in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, against Muslims who allegedly chanted 'Pakistan Zindabad' during a Muharram procession. The claim further states that the Hindus have urged Muslims who voiced support for Pakistan to relocate to Pakistan. The clip is being shared with a caption that states, "In a recent Mukkaram procession in Ujjain city, Muslims raised slogans of Pakistan Zindabad. In response to that, on the next day, all the Hindus in the city gathered in front of the mosque with saffron flags and protested by saying "Those who chanted 'Pakistan Zindabad' should not live here; go to Pakistan". Such unity among Hindus is the need of the hour to fight against these traitors who live in India but whose hearts beat for Pakistan. Such enemies of Bharat must be thrown out."

Fact

BOOM had debunked the same video in 2021 when it went viral with a similar false claim. We then found that the video is old and shows a Ram Navami shobhayatra happened in Gulbarga, Karnataka. Upon a reverse image search on one of keyframes from the video, we found a similar video on YouTube with a caption saying, "Ram Navami biggest celebration in the world at Gulbarga Shobha Yatra 2019". The upload date of the video was April 13, 2019. On the other hand, we observed that an alternate audio track has been superimposed on the video to falsely claim that Hindus were chanting anti-Pakistan slogans directed at Muslims. A keyword search related to anti-Pakistan slogan on YouTube led us to a video from October 4, 2018, carrying the same audio. However, BOOM published a fact-check report about the same video on November 18, 2020, when it went viral as anti-Pakistan slogans being raised at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi. We then found out that the video containing anti-Pakistan slogans was recorded during a Ganpati Visarjan event in Thane, Maharashtra.