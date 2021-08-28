Old Ram Navami Video From Karnataka Revived With False Communal Claim

A video of a 2019 Ram Navami procession from Karnataka has been doctored with and shared with the false claim that Hindus chanted anti-Pakistan slogans at a Muharram procession in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

BOOM found that the video is of a Ram Navami shobhayatra from Gulbarga, Karnataka. A different audio has been overlaid on the video to falsely claim that that Hindus chanted anti-Pakistan slogans at Muslims.

Also Read: Viral Photo Claiming To Show Al Jazeera Tweet On Taliban Is Morphed

Social media users have shared the video claiming that pro-Pakistan slogans were raised at a Muharram procession in Ujjain. In retaliation, Hindus gathered in front of a mosque the next day to chant anti-Pakistan slogans.

In the overlaid audio, chants featuring foul language used against Pakistan can be heard. The chants also ask people who raised pro-Pakistan slogans to go to Pakistan.

The viral video shows a massive crowd with people waving saffron flags on the street. A mosque can also be seen in the video.

The caption being shared with the video reads: Muslims chanted the Pakistan Zindabad slogan during a recent Muharram procession in Ujjain. On the second day, all the Hindus in the city gathered in front of the mosque with the saffron flag. "Those who chanted 'Pakistan Zindabad' do not live here; go to Pakistan," they protested. Look at the crowd of Hindu people who can. Will they speak in favor of Pakistan anymore?













Also Read: Video Of Ajit Doval's 2013 Speech On Afghanistan Shared As Recent

BOOM also received the video and the claim on its WhatsApp helpline.





Fact Check

We fill fact-check both the audio and the video being shared.

Disclaimer: Video Contains Explicit Language

Video

A reverse image search using one of the frames from the video led us to a similar video on YouTube uploaded. The 1:57 minute video was taken from a similar angle but was closer to the action.

The video, titled "Ram Navami biggest celebration in the world at Gulbarga Shobha Yatra 2019", was uploaded on YouTube on April 13, 2019.

We compared screenshots of both the videos and found similarities between them.

Screenshot comparison of the viral video (L) and the YouTube video (R)









BOOM had fact-checked a similar video on December 27, 2020 when it was being shared with a similar communal claim.

Also Read: Indian News Channels Run Old Photos, Videos As Kabul Airport Terror Attack

Audio

In the YouTube video, one can hear dance music being played and not people chanting.

We then searched the anti-Pakistan slogans on YouTube and found videos with the same audio. We found a video uploaded on YouTube on October 4, 2018.



BOOM had fact-checked the same video in November 18, 2020 when it was viral as anti-Pakistan slogans being raised at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi. We had then reached out to one of the organisers of the Hindu Jagruti Mandal, a group that organises the Ganpati festival in an area of Thane distict, near Mumbai in Maharashtra.

The organiser had then confirmed to BOOM that the video was shot during a Ganpati Visarjan organised by the Hindu Jagruti Mandal.

