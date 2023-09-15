Old Police Raid Video From Agra Revived With False 'Love Jihad' Claim
Agra SSP Prabhakar Chaudhary confirmed to BOOM that the communal claims with the video are not true.
Claim
An old video from Uttar Pradesh's Agra has resurfaced with a false communal claim that police have apprehended 15 Muslim boys with Hindu girls while conducting a raid at a hookah bar in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The video is being peddled with a caption, "A total of 30 youngsters, 15 boys and 15 girls, were caught in a raid yesterday at a hookah bar in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The girls were from very good families. The special thing in this is that all 15 boys were Muslims, and all the girls were from Hindu homes. There was not even a single Muslim girl."
Fact
BOOM debunked the same video in 2022 when it went viral with a similar false communal claim. Upon performing a reverse image search, we found a UP Tak report carrying key frames from the viral video. The report states that three policemen, who were posted at Hariparvat police station, shot the video showing young couples being caught in intimate positions during a raid in the cafe. However, the policemen were suspended after the video went viral across social media platforms. Taking a cue, we reached out to erstwhile Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prabhakar Chaudhary of Agra who denied any communal angle to the incident. He also mentioned that the police did not reveal identities of the people who were caught during the raid.
