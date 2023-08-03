Old Video From Bangladesh Falsely Linked To Haryana Communal Violence
BOOM found that the video shows an incident took place in Bangladesh when a murder accused was killed in broad daylight.
Claim
An old video showing a gruesome murder captured on camera has recently been shared falsely claiming that the clip shows a glimpse from violence-hit Haryana's Mewat area. The clip shows a man lynched to death by five assailants in the middle of a street with one of the assailants using a large stone to bludgeon the victim. The video is being peddled amid communal clashes leaving multiple people dead and homes damaged. The video is circulating with a Hindi caption that translates to, "If you don't wake up on Mewat, one day your end is also going to be like this." (Original Text in Hindi: मेवात पर नहीं जागे तो एक दिन तुम्हारा भी अंत ऐसा ही होने वाला है।)
Fact
BOOM debunked the same video in 2019 when it viral with a similar false communal claim saying the incident took place in India. We performed a reverse image search on the video key frames and found a video on YouTube mentioning 'Chairman Monir's murder accused hacked to death.' The video was uploaded in April 2017. Other than this, we also found news reports from mainstream Bangladeshi outlets covering the incident. The reports stated that some unidentified men killed Abu Sayyed, an accused in the murder of Monir Hossain, chairman, Union Parishad, while another accused Mohammed Ali (35) faced some serious injuries. Monir Hossain was an Awami League leader who was killed in Comilla, in 2016.
