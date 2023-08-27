Video Of Journalist Revived As IAS Officer's Speech In Glasgow
BOOM found that the man seen in the video is Vijay Prashad, editor of LeftWord Books, not an IAS officer.
Claim
An old video of Journalist Vijay Prashad talking about the climate movement in United Kingdom's Glasgow has resurfaced with a false claim misidentifying him as an IAS officer Vijay Singh; the claim further states that Singh has been sent by the Indian government to talk about the climate movement. The video is being shared with the caption, "*See the daring of an Indian official on international platform in Glasgow. Salute to Vijay Singh, IAS. What a choice of Indian Government to send such a person. These are the videos that should go viral on social media*."
Fact
BOOM had debunked the video when it went viral with a similar false claim in February this year. We found that the person in the video is Vijay Prashad who is not an IAS officer. Prashad is a journalist and director of Tricontinental Institute for Social Research. He is also the editor of LeftWord Books and a senior fellow at Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies in China. We found the same video on Climate Justice UK's official website. Prashad spoke at the COP26 Coalition's Summit for Climate Justice event 'Our Time is Now' on November 9, 2021, in Glasgow, UK. He also posted the video on X (formerly Twitter) on January 2022.
