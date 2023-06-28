An old video from a dance show featuring a lady and a young boy has now been revived misidentifying the boy as the incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron and the woman as his wife. The claim with the video states that Macron, in the 30-year-old television clip, can be seen dancing with his teacher and current wife Brigitte Macron. The video is circulating with a caption saying, "This is a 30 year old Television clip. This video is interesting not only because of the dance sequence, but because, this young boy is the current president of France & the Lady dancer, his teacher, Brigitte Macron... is his current wife ...at present, she is 69 & he is 45...Interesting!!! Isn't it?" BOOM also received the video on its WhatsApp tipline (7700906588) with a request for verification.

Fact

BOOM had debunked the same video when it went viral in 2019 with a similar false caption. We then ran a reverse search on the keyframes from the viral video that led us to an episode of the American dance show 'So You Think You Can Dance' took place in 2016. The now viral video has been clipped from 16 seconds to 1.13 seconds timestamp of the original episode. The small boy and the young lady in the clip have been identified as performer Jake Monreal and Jenna Johnson. The song to which Monreal and Johnson are dancing to is Toca Toca by Fly Project, which was released in 2013. The episode was aired in 2016 on Season 13 of So You Think You Can Dance, which also debunks the viral claim of '30-year-old television clip' with the video.