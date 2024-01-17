Old Video From Saudi Arabia Falsely Revived As Gaza Aid Being Dumped
BOOM found that the video shows officials in Saudi Arabia's Al-Qassim discarding expired chicken packets in 2016.
Claim
An old video showing packets being tossed out of trucks has resurfaced with a false claim that the footage shows relief aid intended for the people in war-torn Gaza being dumped in Rafah, Egypt. The video is being shared amidst the ongoing Israel Hamas war. One of the social media users posted the video with the caption, "Aid intended for Gaza expired in Rafah, Egypt, ending up in a landfill. Meanwhile, people in Gaza suffer from hunger as Arab nations struggle to deliver assistance."
Fact
BOOM had debunked the same video in October 2020 when it went viral with the claim that Saudi government was disposing French products. We had then found that Arabic news outlet Al Arabiya had reported about the same footage in 2016, stating that it shows 25 trucks parked in the Saudi Arabian desert, where workers were unloading and strangely discarding thousands of packs of chicken. The report further stated that the operation was conducted under the oversight of the Secretariat of the al-Qassim region, which disposed of approximately 80,000 packs of expired chicken deemed unsuitable for human consumption. A video report from Yahala Show dated November 16, 2016, also featured the same footage, referencing the same details.