Old Video Of Buses Vandalised In Gujarat Revived As Karnataka
BOOM found that the incident happened in 2019 as protesters turned violent during a rally against mob lynchings.
Claim
A video showing a group of people vandalising a bus has resurfaced with a false claim that the incident occurred when the driver denied a woman's request to stop the bus in front of her residence in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The video is being shared with a Telugu caption that translates to, "Lady asks her to stop the bus in front of her house but the driver stops her directly at the bus stand*... *watch the reaction then. What is the punishment for these people who destroy government properties like militants. Click here to view an archive of the post.
Fact
BOOM debunked the same video in 2019 when it went viral with another false claim. We then broke the video into several keyframes and performed a reverse image search on a few of them; we found several news articles reporting that the incident took place in Surat, Gujarat on July 5, 2019. The reports also mentioned that the incident occurred during a silent rally organised to protest against mob lynchings. The protest escalated into violence when police intervened to halt the rally due to the lack of permission.