Old Video Resurfaces As Alcohol Distribution At BJP's Parivartan Yatra
BOOM found that the video does not show a recent incident and can be found online since December 2021.
Claim
An old video has resurfaced with a claim that it shows alcohol is being served during the 'Parivartan Yatra', a rally organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The party has recently flagged off 'Parivartan Yatra' keeping an eye on the poll-bound states Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. The clip is being shared with a Hindi caption that translates to, "Samajwadi brothers do follow this. BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' or 'Peg Distribution Yatra'." (Original Text in Hindi: "समाजवादी भाइ जरूर फॉलो करें भाजपा की "परिवर्तन यात्रा" या "पैग बाँटन" यात्रा?")
Fact
BOOM debunked the same video in 2022 when it went viral as a alcohol being served at BJP rally in Telangana. We ran a reverse image search on one of the keyframes from the viral video and found a Hindi news report published by Dainik Bhaskar on December 20, 2021. The article states that several Congress leader alleged the video to be an incident from Uttarakhand before a BJP event which was attended by the party's national president JP Nadda. Youth Congress President Srinivas BV also posted the video on his official Instagram handle on December 20, 2021, alleging that alcohol was distributed to 'pull crowd in JP Nadda's rally' in Haridwar. We also found news reports by Ten News and UP Tak who sourced the video to X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Indian National Congress for Uttar Pradesh. BOOM however was unable to independently verify the same.
Do you always want to share the authentic news with your friends?