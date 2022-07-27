Video From Bangladesh Falsely Revived As BJP MLA Shooting A Deer

Claim

An old video of a man shooting a deer in Bangladesh is being circulated on social media with a false claim that it shows one BJP MLA Anil Upadhyay. The caption with the video in Hindi translates to, "Salman Khan is still making rounds of the courts for hunting a deer. But this BJP MLA Anil Upadhyay is learning to hunt a deer by shooting it in a park. Make it viral and the court should punish him!" (Original Text in Hindi: सलमान खान अभी भी हिरणों के शिकार के लिए अदालतों का चक्कर लगा रहे हैं। लेकिन बीजेपी के इस विधायक अनिल उपाध्याय एक पार्क में हिरण को गोली मारकर शिकार करना सीख रहे हैं। इसे वायरल करें और अदालत उसे सजा दे!)

Fact

BOOM found the old footage shows an incident from Bangladesh. A news outlet from Bangladesh had reported about the incident on July 12, 2015 and identified the shooter as Moin Uddin. The person killed the deer in his private farm in Chittagong. Furthermore, we found that the BJP MLA named Anil Upadhyay does not exist in real life. BOOM had debunked multiple false claims related to the fictional character in 2019. The same video was debunked by BOOM in October 2019 when it went viral with another false claim.