Video From Karnataka Revived As View Of Athirappilly Falls In Kerala
BOOM found that the video is old and shows a glimpse of Jog Falls from Karnataka.
Claim
An old video of the Jog waterfalls from Karnataka has resurfaced falsely claiming that it shows a recent glimpse of the Athirappilly Falls in Kerala after the southern state has witnessed heavy rainfall. The video is being shared with the caption, "This is Athirapilly waterfalls in Chalakudi near Thrissur, Kerala. Rains have made this look like Niagara falls. It’s called the Niagara Falls of India.." BOOM received the same video on its WhatsApp tipline number (7700906588) with a verification request.
Fact
BOOM had debunked the same video in 2020 when it went viral as the Beraghat Falls in Jabalpur district, Madhya Pradesh. We had found that the viral video was shared as Karnataka in October 2019 on social media. Taking a cue from a Twitter user's reply, we matched the viral footage with the pictures of Jog Falls in Karnataka and noticed that the location matched, especially the railing present at the spot.
