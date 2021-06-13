2017 Image Of Potholed Road In Bihar Shared As Amethi

BOOM found that the image is from 2017 and shows the bad condition of a road in Bihar.
By - Srijit Das
  |  13 Jun 2021 10:23 AM GMT

Claim

This is called smart road. Wow, Amethi's Smriti Irani. (Hindi: इसको कहते हैं स्मार्ट सड़क वाह अमेठी वाली @smritiirani वाह)

Fact

A picture of a pothole-ridden road is viral on social media with captions falsely linking it to Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. BOOM did a reverse image search using relevant keywords and found the same photo on a Times of India article dated Jun 29, 2017. The article states that the road in the picture is Bhagalpur-Pirpainty-Mirzachowki National Highway in Bihar. BOOM had debunked a viral claim with the same image earlier too. Kumar Rajesh, the reporter of the article, had then confirmed to us that it was a photo of Bhagalpur, NH80 highway. Back then, former Bihar deputy chief minister rubbished the claims of potholes, and tweeted out a picture 3 days after the article came out.

Claim Review :   Photo shows potholed road in Smriti Iranis constituency, Amethi, Uttar Pradesh
Claimed By :  Social Media Users
Fact Check :  False
