2017 Image Of Potholed Road In Bihar Shared As Amethi

Claim
This is called smart road. Wow, Amethi's Smriti Irani. (Hindi: इसको कहते हैं स्मार्ट सड़क वाह अमेठी वाली @smritiirani वाह)
Fact
A picture of a pothole-ridden road is viral on social media with captions falsely linking it to Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. BOOM did a reverse image search using relevant keywords and found the same photo on a Times of India article dated Jun 29, 2017. The article states that the road in the picture is Bhagalpur-Pirpainty-Mirzachowki National Highway in Bihar. BOOM had debunked a viral claim with the same image earlier too. Kumar Rajesh, the reporter of the article, had then confirmed to us that it was a photo of Bhagalpur, NH80 highway. Back then, former Bihar deputy chief minister rubbished the claims of potholes, and tweeted out a picture 3 days after the article came out.