Morphed Photo Revived As PM Narendra Modi Wearing Islamic Cap In Egypt
BOOM found that the original picture does not show PM Modi wearing any Islamic skull cap during a 2023 event in Mumbai.
Claim
An old, digitally altered photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been circulating on social media falsely claiming that PM Modi is wearing an Islamic skull cap on his head during his recent visit to Egypt. The posts also took a dig at PM Modi sharing a screengrab from an India TV news bulletin reporting about Modi's refusal to wear an Islamic skull cap during a 2011 event in Gujarat. The users criticised the PM alleging that Modi is a hypocrite as he refused to wear the cap in India but wore the same in Egypt. The photos are being shared with a caption saying, "Is this picture real? Why would Modi who rudely refused to wear an offered skull cap in India, wear one in Egypt?"
Fact
BOOM had debunked the same morphed image in February this year when the picture went viral making a similar false claim. We then found that PM Narendra Modi tweeted the original picture on February 10, 2023, along with other three images of him attending the inauguration of a new campus of the Dawoodi Bohra community's educational institute Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah in Mumbai. In the photo, no cap can be noticed on PM Modi's head. We were also unable to spot PM Modi wearing any Islamic skull cap during the inauguration ceremony that was streamed live on February 10, 2023, from the official YouTube channel of PMO India.
