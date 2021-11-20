Fake Quote Claims Shah Rukh Khan Said He Would Leave The Country If Modi Became PM

BOOM found that the statement had been made from a fake Twitter handle. Shah Rukh Khan had refuted the claim in 2014.

By - Srijit Das
  |  20 Nov 2021 9:33 AM GMT

Claim

A graphic image is being shared on social media where Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has been credited for saying, "If Modi becomes Prime Minister I will leave not just Twitter but this country too." (Original Text in Hindi: यदि मोदी प्रधानमंत्री बने तो मैं सिर्फ़ ट्वीटर ही नहीं बल्कि देश भी छोड़ दूँगा -शाहरुख़ खान)

Fact

BOOM has debunked the viral claim earlier and found that the statement had been made from a fake Twitter handle - @jamsrk - being operated in the name of Shahrukh Khan. The tweet posted by @jamsrk reads, "It is my challenge to entire world that if @narendramod ji will become next PM then I shall not leave only twitter but India also forever." It was posted on May 18, 2014. Shah Rukh Khan had also clarified in a tweet in 2014 that the viral claim was fake. Click on the link to read full report.

Claim Review :   Shah Rukh Khan said if Narendra Modi becomes the prime minister he will leave the country.
Claimed By :  Social Media Users
Fact Check :  False
Fake News Fact Check Narendra Modi Shahrukh Khan SRK 
