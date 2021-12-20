Morphed Image Shared As Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Wearing A Crucifix

BOOM found that the original photo shows Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wearing a white pendant and not a crucifix.

By - Srijit Das
  |  20 Dec 2021 12:04 PM GMT

Claim

A photograph of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra where the Congress leader can be seen wearing a crucifix pendant has resurfaced on social media. The morphed picture is doing the rounds with another photo where the Congress leader can be seen addressing a rally, with a red and saffron tilak on her forehead. The photos are being shared with a claim that Priyanka switches her religion in every state. (Original caption in Hindi: घाट-घाट पर पानी बदले कोस-कोस पर वाणी हर प्रदेश में धर्म बदले महारानी!)

Fact

BOOM had earlier fact checked the image in 2019 when it was viral with a similar claim. We ran a reverse image search and found India Today and ABP reports featuring the original photograph, where Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra can be seen wearing a white pendant and not a crucifix. The original picture can also be found in Getty Images, an international stock photo website. The image was clicked on February 7, 2017 at a rally in Rae Bareli to support party candidates during the Uttar Pradesh state elections. The other picture of Vadra, where she put saffron on her forehead, was clicked during her Varanasi visit, in October 2021. Read The Hindu’s report here.

Claim Review :   Picture Shows Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Wearing A Crucifix.
Claimed By :  Facebook Posts
Fact Check :  False
Fake News Fact Check Priyanka Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Crucifix Pendant Morphed Picture 
