Morphed Photo Revived As PM Modi Bowing Down To Saudi King
BOOM found that the original picture shows Modi bowing down before veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani in 2013.
Claim
An old, edited picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recently been revived with a false claim that it shows Modi is bowing down to Saudi Arabia's king Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. The photo is being shared taking a dig to PM Modi and his image as a leader in abroad countries. One of the social media users posted the photo with a Hindi caption that translates to, "Our prime minister is receiving honour in aboard (blowing trumpet of the country)". (Original Text in Hindi: हमारे प्रधानमंत्री विदेशों में सम्मान प्राप्त करते हुए (देश का डंका बज रहा है)). BOOM also received the same picture on its WhatsApp tipline number (7700906588) with a request for verification.
Fact
BOOM had debunked the photo in June 2022 when it went viral with a similar false claim. We found that the original picture shows Narendra Modi is bowing down before veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani on a stage at a public rally in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. A reverse image search led us to the original image published on a NDTV article on September 26, 2013. The report states that Modi attended the rally after he was declared as the BJP's prime ministerial candidate for 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The picture created a major controversy at that time as Advani did not pay attention to Modi's gesture being one of the BJP's senior-most leaders. The photo credit for the original image was given to news agency PTI.
