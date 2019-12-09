2017 Video Showing A Minor Girl Being Kidnapped In Rajasthan Revived

Claim

"This video is from Rajasthan where these people come and kidnap women of the poor in broad daylight and rape them. And the police says nothing. Share this video so much that the police is forced to arrest them." Translated from Hindi - ये वीडियो राजस्थान का है ये लोग गरीबो की ओरतों को सबके सामने उठाते है और बलात्कार करते है और उस जगह की पुलिस भी कुछ नही बोलती । इस वीडियो को इतना फैलाओ की वहाँ की पुलिस मजबूर हो जाये इनको गिरफ्तार करने के लिए

Fact

BOOM had debunked the claim earlier in January 2018 and found it was misleading. The incident happened in September 2017. The minor girl was married to one of the men appearing in the video. The girl's mother did not want her daughter to live with the man until she turned 18. Police arrested the two men after the video went viral in September 2017.