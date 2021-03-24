Old Video Of Man Thrashed In Bengal Peddled With A Communal Spin

Claim

An old video of a man being thrashed by a mob in West Bengal after he was caught allegedly molesting a girl has resurfaced with a communal twist on social media. The video has been captioned as, "In Bengal it is dangerous to worship Hindu gods at home. This old Sanatani was dragged and beaten in front of his daughter for doing puja at his own home." (Original text in Hindi: #का_के_छी_छी के बंगाल में घर में भी पूजा अर्चना करना खतरा है, वृद्ध सनातनी ने अपने ही घर में आरती की, तो बेटी के सामने खींचकर बीच सड़क पर पीटा, इतना रीट्वीट करें की बंगाल ही नहीं देश के हर व्यक्ति तक पहुंचे, जय हिंद, वन्दे मातरम)

Fact

BOOM had debunked the video when it was viral with a similar narrative in 2017. In a tweet, Kolkata Police stated that the man was manhandled by family members of the girl whom he allegedly molested.An FIR was filed against the priest and a counter FIR was registered against those who assaulted him on August 31st, according to Kolkata Police's tweet.