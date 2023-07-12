Video Of Prayagraj Mosque Demolition Revived With Communal Spin
BOOM found that the Shahi Masjid in Prayagraj was demolished for the expansion work of Grand Trunk Road
Claim
An old video showing a demolition drive of a mosque in Uttar Pradesh has resurfaced with false claims that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the drive for hoisting Pakistan's national flag atop the mosque. The video is circulating on WhatsApp with the caption, "In Saidabad (Prayag), there was a Pakistani flag flying on top of a Mosque. Yogi Adityanath, instead of bringing down the flag demolished the entire Mosque. Way to go Adityanath ji. Hats off to you for your guts and courage."
Fact
BOOM had debunked the same video in January, this year when it went viral with the same claim. Upon searching with keywords on Twitter, we found that the incident happened in the presence of the Public Works Department (PWD) officials for widening of GT Road in Handia, Allahabad (Prayagraj). We had also found a report from Dainik Bhaskar which said that the Shahi Masjid in Saidabad market under Handia Tehsil of Prayagraj was razed to the ground in the presence of strict administrative security force and officials of PWD for widening of the GT Road. Further, the flag present atop the mosque is an Islamic flag and not a Pakistani flag, as claimed.
