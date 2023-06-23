Video Of Pak Christian MP Speaking On Forced Conversions Viral With False Claims
BOOM found that the person in the video is a Pakistani minority leader Tariq Masih Gill who is not a Hindu.
Claim
An old video of a Pakistani leader speaking about forced conversion of minors in the Pakistan Parliament has been revived with false claims that a Hindu leader was narrating heartbreaking condition of minorities of the country. The video is being circulated with the caption, "A heartbreaking speech of Hindu Parliamentarian in Pakistan's Parliament on the situation of Hindu, Sikh & Christian in Islamic Republic Of Pakistan. This is why we need to save our India from radical Islamists. We don't have other place." In the video, the leader speaks about forced Islamic conversions of minorities and asks for mercy to take action against them.
Fact
BOOM had debunked the same video in November, 2022, when it was viral with a similar claim. With a related keyword search we were able to find that the video is from the Minority Convention held at the National Assembly of Pakistan on August 11, 2022. In the live streaming of the video speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf identifies the man as Tariq Masih Gill. According to the official website of the Pakistan's Punjab provisional assembly, Tariq Masih Gill belongs to the Christian community and a leader from the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) party.
Do you always want to share the authentic news with your friends?