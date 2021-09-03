Video Of Man Collapsing In Bengaluru Gym Shared With False Claims

Claim

A video of a man collapsing outside a Bengaluru gym from a cardiac arrest has surfaced with several false narratives on social media. The video, showing a visibly distressed man sitting on a stairway before he collapses, is doing the rounds with a false claim that he died at a gym in Mumbai after a workout. The video is captioned as, "He was just 33 years old . Passed away in Gold gym, Mulund west on Wednesday evening due to cardiac arrest. Don't do gym etc if you have had covid before. Even after vaccination., exercise moderately. Don't overdo." A separate viral claim says the video is from Jammu. "Shocking Video #out side kashmir #Khudaya_Raham He was just 33 years old, passed away due to cardiac arrest in Gym Be careful about your workouts," the text says.

Fact

The same video was earlier viral as actor Siddharth Shukla's last moments before he succumbed to a reported cardiac arrest on September 2 in Mumbai. BOOM was able to confirm that the video is from Bengaluru's Gold's Gym branch in Banashankari area. According to a Kannada news bulletin a man died of a cardiac arrest, after collapsing outside the gym. BOOM reached out to sub inspector Manoj Kumar from CK Achukattu police station who said, ""The incident is from Gold gym's in Banashankari. He left the gym, suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed. He was brought dead to the hospital. We have registered a case of unnatural death."