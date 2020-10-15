Video of Flooded Mexico Airport Peddled As Hyderabad

Claim

A video of a flooded airport shot from a car in Mexico is doing the rounds on social media with claims that it shows Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad after massive flooding. The video shows the car moving amidst the water logged runway, parked aeroplanes can be seen at a distance. This video is viral with the caption, ''Hyderabad airport totally flooded due to heavy rainfall.''

Fact

BOOM ran a reverse image search on a few key frames and found that the video was shot on August 31, 2017 when the Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico was shut down for over five hours due to heavy rainfall. A Spanish website Chilango had reported about the video on the day of the incident. Also a Mexican airlines carrier, Interjet can be seen in the video which dismisses the claim of the flooded airport being in Hyderabad. Additionally, the official Facebook page of RGIA Hyderabad has clarified about unrelated videos circulating as RGIA after the Hyderabad floods. In a statement they wrote, " It has been noticed many fake videos of water logging at RGIA are in circulation. Please be informed that operations at your airport are normal."