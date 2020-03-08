Video Of BJP Leaders' Scuffle Resurfaces As AAP Members Caught In Brawl

Claim

"Today, March 6, 2020 - The broom (Aam Aadmi Party) meeting was going on and Sanjay Singh beat a co-member of legislative assembly with shoes. After that the same MLA thrashed Sanjay Singh well with shoes. The people of Delhi have chosen to be ruled by these monkeys. On the other hand, Kejriwal is bent on making Delhi Pakistan."

Fact

A video of two BJP party leaders thrash each other at a district headquarters in Madhya Pradesh is viral with claims that it is from Delhi, where AAP leaders were filmed fighting with each other. The video is from March, 2019 where an argument had ensued between Lok Sabha MP Sharad Tripathi and MLA Rakesh Singh Baghel, both from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). A verbal spat turned into a fist fight after Tripathi expressed his displeasure at his name missing from a foundation stone of a local road. After Baghel responded that it was his decision, Tripathi made his way towards Baghel, removing his shoe and hitting the MLA with it. The scuffle intensified when Baghel got up and struck back at the MP. Only after the intervention of other party members and a policeman did the brawl break away.