Right-leaning news outlet Sudarshan News recently posted an old video falsely claiming that it shows an Australian player chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jay' during the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India. The video was posted with a Hindi caption that translates to, "Australian player has chanted 'Bharat Mata Ki Jay'". (Original Text in Hindi: ऑस्ट्रियाई खिलाडी ने लगाए ‘भारत माता की जय’ के जयकारे). The video was shared with a hashtag referring to the world cup organised by the International Cricket Council.

Fact

BOOM debunked the same video when it went viral in 2021. Upon performing a reverse image search, we found a post on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named Dr Ashutosh Misra who shared the video on January 18, 2021. Misra wrote, "Some extraordinary love for India at display at the Gabba this year." He further added, "I was very lucky to be at the right place and at the right time to record this amazing chant by this cool bloke and that too with an impeccable pronunciation." We also found a video report by India Today mentioning the scene to be from the Border-Gavaskar Trophy that took place in Australia at that time. Additionally, we also found a post by News24 anchor Manak Gupta who shared another video of the Australian supporter shot from "another angle" on January 20, 2021.