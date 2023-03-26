No, UNESCO Did Not Declare Modi As World's Best Prime Minister
BOOM found that the message is fake and has been viral since 2016.
Claim
A graphic showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi sitting on his desk is circulating with a text, "Congratulations to all of us. Our PM Narendra D. Modi is now declared as the best PM of the world by UNESCO. Kindly share this. Very proud to be an Indian". The same message was received on BOOM's Tipline number
Fact
BOOM has debunked the claim before when it went viral in November 2022. UNESCO had then confirmed to AFP Fact Check that these rankings were a hoax and there is no such award conferred by the UNESCO, where it ranks world leaders. "I can confirm that UNESCO does not establish rankings of political leaders' performance or give them distinctions such as 'best prime minister'", a representative of the UNESCO's press office told AFP. The image on the graphic is from India Today and was taken when Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.
