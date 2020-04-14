Two-Year Old Video From UP Revived With False Lockdown Claim

Claim

A two-year video from Uttar Pradesh showing a group of men brutally thrash a man tied to a tree has been revived online and is being falsely linked to the ongoing lockdown due to COVID-19. The clip is being shared with a caption that translates to, 'the poison spread by the media is beginning to show. #HatredInLockdown' (मीडिया का फैलाया हुआ #जह़र सामने आ रहा है #लाकडाउन मे नफ़रत.)

Fact

The video is over two years old and not related to the ongoing lockdown due to the novel Coronavirus outbreak. The video shows an incident that took place in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh on March 28, 2018 and does not involve any communal angle. The victim Shamshad Ahmed was thrashed after he asked the main accused Nasir Ansari to return the money he had lent him. BOOM had previously fact-checked the same video in 2018 and 2019.