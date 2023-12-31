Video Promoting Dry Ginger Snorting As COVID Cure Resurfaces
BOOM found there is no relevant scientific study to prove snorting dry ginger powder can cure COVID-19.
Claim
An old video of an unidentified man claiming snorting dry ginger powder can cure COVID-19 has resurfaced on social media. The man in the video can be heard saying snorting dried ginger or 'saunth' can be a COVID cure. He also mentioned he has tried the remedy himself for a few months and has distributed a thousand packets of dried ginger powder. The man goes on to describe the ginger snorting process and its health benefits.
Fact
BOOM had earlier debunked this video in 2022 when it was viral with similar misleading claims; the claims had also misidentified the man as Dr Sushil Razdan and Dr Zarir Udwadia. BOOM ran a relevant keyword search regarding ginger snorting as a cure for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and found a tweet from WHO executive board president Dr. Patrick Amoth who described lemon and ginger as immunity boosters but 'NOT' a cure for the virus. Moreover, an article by The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine mentions that no food, drinks or supplements are a cure for COVID-19. It also mentions ingredients like ginger cannot stop any viral infection from entering a human body.