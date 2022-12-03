A viral video online shows a doctor performing tapping exercises to improve blood circulation and memory. The exercises also claim to solve brain-related issues, migraine issues, thyroid, and many other ailments. The video is circulating with the false claim that it is from Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai and has been shared on Facebook and Twitter.

Fact

BOOM debunked this claim in July 2021 when it first went viral. We ran a keyword search on YouTube to look for the tapping exercise video and found that the woman in the video is Manishaa, a dietician who founded the Om Sairam Perfect Health clinic in Hyderabad. A reverse image search of the keyframes from the video also led us to the original video uploaded by the clinic. We then looked for more information on the clinic's website and found that it is an alternative and holistic health service in Hyderabad. Further, we did not find any such video shared by Tata Memorial Hospital. Dr Pramesh, Thoracic Surgeon and Director at Tata Memorial Hospital also issued a clarification regarding the video on 29 November, 2022. "We are clarifying that this is fake, and @TataMemorial has not been involved, nor does it endorse the contents of this video," he wrote.