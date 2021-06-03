2018 Video Of DMK Leader Assaulting Woman Revived With Fake Claim

Claim
Tamil Nadu DMK leader Selva Kumar kicked an on-duty lady doctor. (Hindi: तमिलनाडु द्रमुक पार्टी के नेता सेल्वा कुमार ने ड्यूटी पर तैनात लेडी डॉक्टर को लात मारी।)
Fact
BOOM did a keyword search and found that the viral clip is from 2018, and the woman being assaulted is not a lady doctor. News reports have identified the assaulter as S Selvakumar, a local DMK leader who was expelled from the party, and later arrested. The incident took place at a beauty parlour at Perambalur Old Bus Stand, Tamil Nadu in May 2018. BOOM had debunked the claim when it was viral with the same claim earlier.
To Read Full Story, click here
Claim Review : DMK party leader from Tamil Nadu Selva Kumar kicked an on-duty lady doctor
Claimed By : Social media
Fact Check : False
Next Story