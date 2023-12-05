Staged Video of Muslim Cleric Marrying A Woman Through Halala Resurfaces
BOOM found that the video was scripted and conceptualised by a Bangladeshi YouTuber in 2022 to create awareness
Claim
A scripted video of an elderly Muslim cleric marrying a young woman through halala has resurfaced on social media with the claim that the wedding was conducted based on the Islamic Sharia laws. The video was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by a user with the caption, "A viral video from an #Islamic village in #Bangladesh depicts justice being administered based on Sharia law concerning #Halala marriage. A young man, in anger, pronounced 'triple talaq' (divorce) to his wife. Following Sharia law, he was obligated to arrange for his wife's temporary marriage (halala) for one night with an elderly #Maulavi in the village. After that night, when he returned the next day to retrieve his wife, the Maulavi refused to return her to him. ..."
Fact
BOOM had earlier debunked the claim with the video in July, 2023. We found the video was scripted by a Bangladesh-based Youtuber Sharmin Shakil. This Youtube Channel largely focuses on scripted videos and social stories. We also found an extended version of the video on a Facebook Page,"গণমাধ্যম ব্লগ", that translates to Mainstream Blog in English. The caption included in the video mentioned the fictional aspect of the video. It also stated the reason for making the video was to simply highlight current situation of the society.
Do you always want to share the authentic news with your friends?