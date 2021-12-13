Nehru, Indira Gandhi's Archival Image Revived With False Claim

Claim

An old image of Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi posing with a Russian artist and an Indian diplomat has resurfaced with a false claim that it shows the former prime minister posing with her husband Feroze Gandhi and his father Younis Khan. The image has been shared on Facebook with a claim in Hindi, “This photo found after a lot of hardships. Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Indira Gandhi’s father in-law Yunus Khan and Indira Gandhi’s husband Feroz Khan” (Original text in Hindi: “बहुत मुश्किल से ये फोटो मिला है.. जवाहरलाल नेहरु, इंद्रा गांधी, इंद्रा गांधी के ससुर यूनुस खान, इंद्रा गांधी के पति फिरोज खान”)

Fact

BOOM found the original photo on stock photo website Alamy, where the caption identified the person standing to the right of Gandhi as Nicholas Roerich (seen with the beard), a Russian artist and the man on the extreme right as Indian diplomat Mohammad Yunus Khan. Roerich was a renowned Russian painter and writer, whereas Mohammad Yunus Khan was a member of Indian Foreign Service. BOOM debunked the image in 2020 when it went viral with the same false claim.