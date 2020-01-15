Nehru, Indira Gandhi's Archival Image Goes Viral With False Claim

An old picture of Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi posing with a Russian artist and an Indian diplomat is being shared with a false claim that it shows Indira's husband Feroze Gandhi and his father Faredoon Jehangir Ghandy.

In the viral photo one can spot Nehru and Gandhi posing along with two other people on their right. The photo is viral on social media and is was shared with the misleading caption on Facebook, "Yunus ( father in law )khan, feroz Khan husband, nehru father & indira Gandhi!".



The photo falsely claims that man next to Indira Gandhi is her father-in-law Yunus Khan and the one of the extreme right is her husband Feroze Gandhi.





Click here to view, and here for an archive

We also received the image on our WhatsApp helpline number (7700906111) asking about its veracity.









FACT-CHECK

BOOM was able to ascertain that the picture does not feature Gandhi's husband Feroze Gandhi or her father-in-law Fareedoon Jehangir Ghandy.

We found the original photo on stock image website Alamy, where the caption identified the person standing to the right of Gandhi as Nicholas Roerich (seen with the beard), a Russian artist and the man on the extreme right as Indian diplomat Mohammad Yunus Khan. The viral photo while getting the diplomat's name right has misleadingly called him Gandhi's husband.





The photograph on the stock photo website Alamy is titled 'Nehru Gandhi Roerich'.



The same photo was on Wikipidea, with the caption describing it as, "Meeting of Nicholas Roerich with Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi at the Roerichs estate in Kullu, India) (right: M. Yunus).".







Roerich was a renowned Russian painter and writer, whereas Mohammad Yunus Khan was a member of Indian Foreign Service.



Late Himachal Pradesh Congress leader Dilaram Shabab had written in his book titled, "Kullu: Himalayan Abode of the Divine" that in 1942, Roerich was visited by Nehru and Indira Gandhi, at his house in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh.

This piece of misinformation was previously debunked by India Today.