Fake TIME Magazine Cover Featuring Cartoon of Rahul Gandhi Viral
BOOM found that the original cartoon was published by the Los Angeles Times in 2012 and does not feature Rahul Gandhi.
Claim
An image purporting to show a cover of TIME magazine featuring a cartoon mocking Rahul Gandhi is viral online. The cartoon shows Gandhi breastfeeding a baby who has 'Pak' written on it while holding a bag that reads, 'Terrorist Donations by Congress'. A text on the image reads, 'New York Times Magazine. What Foregin Media Institutions think about Indian Congress.'
Fact
BOOM has previously debunked this claim in June 2023 and December 2019 when other similar versions of the cover featuring both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi went viral. At the time, we used relevant keywords to find the original image that was published with a Los Angeles Times article on May 14, 2012. The article was headlined 'Republican Party suckles at the breast of Big Business' and dealt with allegations of the Republican Party of the United States seeking money from corporations during the 2012 elections. The original image showed a woman, not Rahul Gandhi, breastfeeding the baby. The text on the baby's clothes read 'GOP Congress' instead of 'Pak' where GOP refers to the Grand Old Party or Republicans. The suitcase in the woman's hand read 'Corporate Campaign Donations' unlike the viral claim that showed 'Terrorist Donations by Congress'