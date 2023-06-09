Morphed Photo Of Rahul Gandhi On TIME Magazine Cover Viral
BOOM found that the original image is from a 2012 article by Los Angeles Times, not TIME Magazine, and does not feature Rahul Gandhi.
Claim
A fake cover of TIME Magazine which features a caricature of Rahul Gandhi breastfeeding a character labelled Pakistan is viral online. A suitcase which reads, 'Terrorist donations by Congress' can also be seen in Gandhi's hand. The photo is viral amid Gandhi's recent visit to New York and is being shared with the caption, "This news published in the world's famous magazine "New York Time Magazine" told the reality of Congress to the whole world." (Original text in Hindi: "विश्व की प्रख्यात पत्रिका " न्यूयार्क टाइम मैगजीन" में छपी ये खबर ने काग्रेस की असलियत पूरे विश्व को बता दिया।")
Fact
BOOM had previously fact-checked this fake magazine cover in December 2019 when it was morphed with PM Modi's face. Using relevant keywords and reverse image search, we found the original graphic published in a Los Angeles Times story dated May 4, 2012. The original caricature showed a woman breastfeeding a character labelled 'GOP Congress' with a bag marked 'Corporate Campaign Donations' in her hand. The article took a dig at the Republican Party of the United States and was titled, 'Republican Party Suckles at the Breast of Big Business'. There was no mention of Rahul Gandhi or India in the story.
