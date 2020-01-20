PM Modi Photographed With Chhota Rajan? Morphed Image Revived

Claim
"Modi With Gangster Chota Rajan .. In The Right Side Background Devendra Fadnavis ..."
Fact
The viral image is photoshopped. BOOM debunked the same photo when it was viral in October 2019 as well.The claim that the man on the extreme left of the image is underworld don Chhota Rajan is false. The face of the man holding his right arm has been swapped. Similarly the claim that Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is also seen the photo is also false. Only the identity of the man Prime Minister Narendra Modi is hugging, is known. Suresh Jani an old Modi associate had gone to receive Modi at JFK airport, New York in 1993.
To Read Full Story, click here
Claim Review : Modi With Gangster Chhota Rajan
Claimed By : Facebook Posts
Fact Check : False
Next Story