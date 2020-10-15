Photo Of Cop Thrashed By A Man In Kanpur Peddled As West Bengal

Claim

An old image of a man assaulting a policeman in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has resurfaced with claims that it is an incident from West Bengal. Facebook posts further claim that the image shows a Bharatiya Janata Party member attacking a cop in uniform. The image is viral in the backdrop of a rally held by the BJP's youth wing on October 8, where they marched towards the state headquarters to protest against the state government policies. The rally had turned violent after clashes broke out between police and the BJP party members. One such post has been captioned as, “A BJP goon is cooperating with an elderly police official.” (Original text in Hindi: ‘बंगाल में बीजेपी के गुंडे एक बुजुर्ग पुलिस वाले की सहायता करते हुए...’’)

Fact

BOOM found that the image of cop thrashed by a man is not related to West Bengal. The incident took place when protesters demonstrated outside Jagriti Hospital in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh after a teenage girl was allegedly drugged and raped by a ward boy in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit. An angry mob attacked police officers who tried to bring protests under control. The image can be seen on The Sun’s article published on June 21, 2017.