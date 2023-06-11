Video Of Man Admitting To Stealing Electricity In Pakistan Revived As Karnataka
BOOM found that the video is from July 2, 2020 and the incident happened in Karachi, Pakistan.
Claim
A video of a man admitting to stealing electricity by using a hook attached to a power supply line is circulating on social media as a recent situation in Karnataka after Congress won the Assembly elections in May, 2023. The video was tweeted with the caption, "Karnataka Electricity department is paying for the promises of #Congress #CongressMuktBharat".
Fact
BOOM had fact checked the same video in September 2021, when it was viral as India. We broke the video into keyframes and ran a reverse image search and found a tweet from July 27, 2020 by K- Electric, an energy company in Karachi, Pakistan. They tweeted the video with the caption, "Watch this man caught red handed!". We also found a YouTube link which featured the longer video. The description of the video stated that K-Electric had served the man a bill of 1.7 million Pakistani rupees.
