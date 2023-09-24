Old Video Of Bus Vandalisation In Surat Revived As Karnataka
BOOM found that the incident happened in Surat, Gujarat in 2019, when a rally against mob lynching turned violent
Claim
An old video from Surat showing a group of people pelting stones at a bus has been revived as attack by Muslim women on a bus in Karnataka. The video has been shared in the backdrop of the Karnataka government's Shakti scheme launched on June 11; in the scheme women can take bus rides for free. The video went viral on Facebook with the caption, "Karnataka govt made free travel for ladies , one Muslim lady asked to stop the bus but the driver didn't stop and then this is the result."
Fact
BOOM debunked the same video in 2019 when it went viral as Muslim auto rickshaw drivers attacking a bus in Bandra, Mumbai. We broke the video into its keyframes and ran a reverse image search on a few of them and found several media reports which mentioned that the incident happened in Surat, Gujarat on July 5, 2019. The incident happened during a silent rally taken out to protest mob lynchings. The protest turned violent after police approached the protesters to stop the rally for lack of permission.
