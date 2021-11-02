Old Video Of Man Collapsing Revived As Last Moments Of Puneeth Rajkumar

Claim

A CCTV footage of a man collapsing on a stairway has resurfaced with false claims that is shows the last moments of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar. The video was shared on Facebook with a caption, "Kannada powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar last moments". The same video was earlier viral as actor Sidharth Shukla's death in September, 2021.

Fact

BOOM found the same video in a Kannada news bulletin, NewsFirst Kannada, on August 31, 2021 which stated that the video is from Gold's Gym located at Banashankari, Bengaluru. The man seen in the video died due to a heart attack. BOOM reached out to Sub inspector Manoj Kumar from CK Achukattu police station, who said, "The incident is from Gold's Gym in Banashankari. The man left the gym and suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed. He was brought dead to the hospital. We have registered a case of unnatural death."