Old Video Of Man Collapsing Revived As Last Moments Of Puneeth Rajkumar

BOOM found that the video is from August, 2021, when a man collapsed due to cardiac arrest outside a Bengaluru gym.

By - Sista Mukherjee
Loading...
  |  2 Nov 2021 11:17 AM GMT

Claim

A CCTV footage of a man collapsing on a stairway has resurfaced with false claims that is shows the last moments of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar. The video was shared on Facebook with a caption, "Kannada powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar last moments". The same video was earlier viral as actor Sidharth Shukla's death in September, 2021.

Fact

BOOM found the same video in a Kannada news bulletin, NewsFirst Kannada, on August 31, 2021 which stated that the video is from Gold's Gym located at Banashankari, Bengaluru. The man seen in the video died due to a heart attack. BOOM reached out to Sub inspector Manoj Kumar from CK Achukattu police station, who said, "The incident is from Gold's Gym in Banashankari. The man left the gym and suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed. He was brought dead to the hospital. We have registered a case of unnatural death."

To Read Full Story, click here
Claim Review :   CCTV footage shows Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumars last moments
Claimed By :  Facebook Posts
Fact Check :  False
Fake News Fact Check Puneeth Rajkumar Kannada Actor 
If you value our work, we have an ask:

Our journalists work with TruthSeekers like you to publish fact-checks, explainers, ground reports and media literacy content. Much of this work involves using investigative methods and forensic tools. Our work is resource-intensive, and we rely on our readers to fund our work. Support us so we can continue our work of decluttering the information landscape.

BECOME A MEMBER
📧 Subscribe to our newsletter here.

📣You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Linkedin and Google News
Show Full Article
Next Story