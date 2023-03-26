Old Video Of Protest In Bangladesh Revived As West Bengal
BOOM found the video is from Hathazari, Bangladesh, when people protested against the death of four men on March 28, 2021.
Claim
A video of protesters stopping an armed forces' vehicle in Bangladesh's Hathazari, post the protests against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit in 2021, has resurfaced with a false claim that the incident is from West Bengal. The video has been shared on Facebook with a Kannada caption which translates to, "When the situation of soldiers in West Bengal is like this, what can be the situation of common Hindus?". (Original caption in Kannada: ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳದಲ್ಲಿ ಸೈನಿಕರ ಪರಿಸ್ಥಿತಿನೇ ಹೀಗಿರುವಾಗ ಸಾಮಾನ್ಯ ಹಿಂದುಗಳ ಪರಿಸ್ಥಿತಿ ಹೇಗಿರಬಹುದು?)
Fact
The same video was viral in 2021 during West Bengal Assembly elections with a similar claim. BOOM was able to confirm that the video is from Bangladesh as people can be heard speaking in a Bangla dialect native to the country. Also the vehicle registration number is written in Bangla. We also ran a relevant keyword search on Facebook and found the original video was uploaded on March 28, 2021 and it was shot at Hathazari as mentioned in the caption. According to the reports the protests erupted in Chittagong as PM Modi visited the country in March, 2021. Four people were killed in the clashes between Hefat-e-Islam activists and police during a rally in Hathazari.
