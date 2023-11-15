Old Anti-CAA Protest Video From Bengal Revived With False Communal Spin
BOOM found that the video is from an anti-CAA protest of 2019, now being shared with false communal claims.
Claim
An old video of a railway station being vandalised has resurfaced with false, communal claims. The video has been shared on X and Facebook recently by users claiming that this is an incident from Mahishashur railway station in West Bengal's Murshidabad district and the station was vandalised because a train's whistle disrupted the namaz. A Facebook user wrote, "Naopara Mahishashur railway station in Murshidabad, West Bengal was totally vandalized & practically destroyed saying that the sound of the train whistle is disturbing their namaz. See the age group. Is it young Bharat? If they train such small kids in such a way, what will be the future? Are you able to see the future of India where your younger generations are going to live".
Fact
BOOM had earlier debunked this video when it surfaced in 2022 with similar misleading communal claims. We found that this video is from 2019, during the anti-CAA protests in West Bengal. Upon observing the video, it can be seen that the railway station's name is 'Naopara Mahishashur'. BOOM ran a keyword search in Bangla and found a similar video from 2019 which indicates that the viral claim is not recent. BOOM also found Bartaman Patrika's report on the vandalism incident. We reached out to Sagardighi police station's sub-inspector Priyotosh Sinha who confirmed that the incident is from the 2019 anti-CAA protests and the communal claims are misleading.
Do you always want to share the authentic news with your friends?