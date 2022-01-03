Fake Claim Of Biryani Laced With Impotency Pills Revived

Claim

A collage of debunked and unrelated images has resurfaced with an old false claim that a fast food joint in Coimbatore is serving food laced with impotency pills to Hindus in an act of communal 'jihad'. The caption of the Facebook post, shared more than 1000 times at the time of writing this article, reads, "In Coimbatore, a fast food joint, owned by a Muslim under the name "Masha Allah" used to cook biryani in two pots... one for Muslims and one for Hindus. He used to mix tablets in the utensils of Hindus to make boys and girls impotent so that the population growth of Hindus could be stopped."

Fact

BOOM found the images are unrelated and the claim being made is false. We had debunked the same claim in March, 2020, when it was viral. We ran a reverse image search and found that the photographs of pills and man serving biryani are unrelated. The image of man serving biriyani was found in the thumbnail of a YouTube video posted on June 30, 2016, with the title: "Indian Muslim festival DUM BIRYANI Preparation for 30 People & STREET FOOD". The images of tablets were traced back to an article by Daily Mirror Sri Lanka, which talks about a father-son duo being nabbed by the police in Colombo for storing illegal drugs worth Rs. 4 million (Sri Lankan Rupees). Coimbatore City Police also debunked the fake claim on March 2, 2020 via its Twitter handle. The images of police nabbing accused and addressing a press conference are from 2019, Uttar Pradesh. Bijnor Police raided a madarsa and recovered illegal arms and ammunition. Six people were arrested in the incident.