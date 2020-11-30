No, This Video Does Not Show Farm Bill Protester Disguised As Sikh Man

BOOM found that the original video is from 2011 and the man whose turban was removed by the policeman was actually Sikh.
By - Dilip Unnikrishnan
  |  30 Nov 2020 10:27 AM GMT

Claim

Video shows farm bill protesters disguising themselves as Sikhs. "Truth behind farmers agitation. Demeaning Sikh community." (Hindi caption: इस वीडियो को देखकर भी जो समझ न पाए कि असल प्रदर्शन किसका है तो अव्वल दर्जे के मूर्ख है)

Fact

BOOM found that the original video can be dated back to 2011. The man whose turban was removed by the policeman was actually a Sikh man. According to an article on Sikhnet.com, the man was participating in a protest by retrenched rural veterinary pharmacists and employees in Mohali when he was pulled aside by policemen and his turban was forcibly removed. The then Punjab government suspended two police officials and ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident. BOOM had fact checked the video in December 2019 when it was being shared with the claim that a Muslim man had disguised himself as a Sikh to show Sikhs supporting the anti-CAA protests.

Updated On: 2020-11-30T16:28:27+05:30
Claim Review :   Video shows a protestor against farm bill disguised as a Sikh man.
Claimed By :  Facebook and Twitter posts
Fact Check :  False
Farm bill protest Farm bill Farm protest Punjab Harayana Farmers Punjab Farmers 
