No, This Video Does Not Show Farm Bill Protester Disguised As Sikh Man

Claim
Video shows farm bill protesters disguising themselves as Sikhs. "Truth behind farmers agitation. Demeaning Sikh community." (Hindi caption: इस वीडियो को देखकर भी जो समझ न पाए कि असल प्रदर्शन किसका है तो अव्वल दर्जे के मूर्ख है)
Fact
BOOM found that the original video can be dated back to 2011. The man whose turban was removed by the policeman was actually a Sikh man. According to an article on Sikhnet.com, the man was participating in a protest by retrenched rural veterinary pharmacists and employees in Mohali when he was pulled aside by policemen and his turban was forcibly removed. The then Punjab government suspended two police officials and ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident. BOOM had fact checked the video in December 2019 when it was being shared with the claim that a Muslim man had disguised himself as a Sikh to show Sikhs supporting the anti-CAA protests.