Did The New York Times' Editor Praise Narendra Modi? A Fact-Check

Claim

The New York Times editor Joseph Hope praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an editorial. Hope praised Modi's foreign policy and said if he is not stopped, Modi will make India the world's most powerful nation.

Fact

BOOM found that the viral message is fake and there is no employee named Joseph Hope at The New York Times. In an email clarification, The New York Times called the viral message fabricated and untrue. Nicole Taylor, Director Of Communications told BOOM via email, "Any message attributed to Joseph Hope as Editor of The New York Times is a fabrication and untrue. The editor of The New York Times is Dean Baquet." BOOM had previously fact-checked the same post in July 2021 when it was being shared with a false claim.