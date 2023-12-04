Fake URL Impersonating Indian Express Shares Fake News About Nandan Nilekani
BOOM found that the Indian Express website was fake and Nilekani did not release any statements in support of the trading platform Quantum AI.
Claim
A collage of three photos showing Infosys cofounder Nandan Nilekani speaking to some police officials, another photo showing people lining up outside a bank, and the third one showing a bank slip with a large available balance is viral online with the false claim that Nilekani was arrested following his recent interview. The post is being shared with a fake news article impersonating a webpage of news outlet The Indian Express with the headline 'JUST IN: Nandan Nilekani unveils his secret to enrich ordinary Indians.' The news article claims that Nilekani recently promoted his new trading platform Quantum AI that helped ordinary Indians get rich. The post is being shared with the caption, "Nandan Nilekani was arrested after the interview and hundreds of thousands of people immediately flooded the banks."
Fact
BOOM found that the article was not real and was shared by a website impersonating The Indian Express. We had previously debunked other fake Indian Express websites sharing false claims related to Mukesh Ambani and Azim Premji. Upon clicking the news article embedded in the post, we found that the URL it led to was 'https://www.vwvizbcor.digital/' and not the Indian Express' original website. We also found that the headline's font and other formatting details were different from the publication's style sheet. We further ran a search for Nilekani promoting any trading platform recently, and did not find any results.
