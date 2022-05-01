No News Found

Old Video From Assam Shared As Bangladeshi Muslims Demanding Separate Nation

BOOM found that the 2017 video shows a protest against the alleged harassment of D (doubtful) voters in Assam.

By - Srijit Das
Loading...
  |  1 May 2022 11:38 AM GMT

Claim

Bangladeshi Muslims in Assam are demanding a separate country. (Original text in Hindi: असम में बांग्लादेशी मुसलमानों ने अलग देश की मांग की)

Fact

BOOM did a reverse image search a keyframe from the clip and found a longer version of the video uploaded on YouTube on July 4, 2017. The caption with the video reads 'ASSAM POLICE FIRING YAKUB ALI GOALPARA 30/06/2017(2)'. We then ran a relevant keyword search and found a report published in The Wire on July 1, 2017. The report stated, "A 22-year-old man, Yakub Ali, died in police firing in Assam's Goalpara district on June 30, 2017 during a public rally to protest against the alleged inclusion of several Indian citizens in the D (doubtful)-voters list in the state by police and foreigners' tribunals." The report included the video of the protest uploaded by one Hussain Ahmed Madani, an eyewitness of the police firing. Assamese news organisation Prag News also covered the same incident at that time. BOOM had debunked the video earlier when it went viral with similar claims in 2021.

To Read Full Story, click here
Claim :   Video shows Bangladeshi Muslims in Assam demanding a separate country.
Claimed By :  Social Media Users
Fact Check :  False
Fact Check Fake News Old Video Bangladeshi Muslim Assam Separate Country NRC Issues D Voter Old Protest 
If you value our work, we have an ask:

Our journalists work with TruthSeekers like you to publish fact-checks, explainers, ground reports and media literacy content. Much of this work involves using investigative methods and forensic tools. Our work is resource-intensive, and we rely on our readers to fund our work. Support us so we can continue our work of decluttering the information landscape.

BECOME A MEMBER
📧 Subscribe to our newsletter here.

📣You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Linkedin and Google News
Show Full Article
Next Story

Ad Blocker Detected

×
We notice you currently have an ad blocker installed. We rely on advertisements and membership to support our high quality journalism. We request you to turn off your ad blocker and help us serve you better.
Our website is made possible by displaying online advertisements to our visitors.
Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker. Please reload after ad blocker is disabled.
X
X

Hey, Check these before you go!

×