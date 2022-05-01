Old Video From Assam Shared As Bangladeshi Muslims Demanding Separate Nation

Claim
Bangladeshi Muslims in Assam are demanding a separate country. (Original text in Hindi: असम में बांग्लादेशी मुसलमानों ने अलग देश की मांग की)
Fact
BOOM did a reverse image search a keyframe from the clip and found a longer version of the video uploaded on YouTube on July 4, 2017. The caption with the video reads 'ASSAM POLICE FIRING YAKUB ALI GOALPARA 30/06/2017(2)'. We then ran a relevant keyword search and found a report published in The Wire on July 1, 2017. The report stated, "A 22-year-old man, Yakub Ali, died in police firing in Assam's Goalpara district on June 30, 2017 during a public rally to protest against the alleged inclusion of several Indian citizens in the D (doubtful)-voters list in the state by police and foreigners' tribunals." The report included the video of the protest uploaded by one Hussain Ahmed Madani, an eyewitness of the police firing. Assamese news organisation Prag News also covered the same incident at that time. BOOM had debunked the video earlier when it went viral with similar claims in 2021.